Dr. John Hassan, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. John Hassan, MD
Dr. John Hassan, MD is an Urology Specialist in Franklin, TN. They specialize in Urology, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from Vanderbilt University and is affiliated with Williamson Medical Center.
Dr. Hassan works at
Dr. Hassan's Office Locations
Urology Associates, PC1909 Mallory Ln Ste 110, Franklin, TN 37067 Directions (615) 771-3024
Hospital Affiliations
- Williamson Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Dr. Hassan is a Dr who truly cares about you! I saw Dr. Hassan a little over 4 years ago for a kidney stone. I was about 6 months pregnant at the time, and unfortunately the stone was too large to be removed, and removal with laser was too risky while pregnant... so I had to have a kidney stent. I was in a lot of pain all day every day. Dr Hassan was always so incredibly kind, and empathetic. He was the ONLY one who would call me to check up on me. He even called me on a Saturday just to see how I was. Not my OB or my high risk Dr... He did all he could to make sure I was comfortable and to show that he cared. I could tell it pained him that he couldn’t remove that stone. I ended up having my daughter about a month early. To my pleasant surprise, I learned she was born on Dr. Hassen’s birthday! Dr. Hassan is a very compassionate and caring Dr. I highly recommend him.
About Dr. John Hassan, MD
- Urology
- 21 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Vanderbilt University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hassan has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hassan accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hassan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hassan works at
Dr. Hassan has seen patients for Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Polyuria and Prostate Biopsy, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hassan on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Hassan. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hassan.
