Overview of Dr. John Hassan, MD

Dr. John Hassan, MD is an Urology Specialist in Franklin, TN. They specialize in Urology, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from Vanderbilt University and is affiliated with Williamson Medical Center.



Dr. Hassan works at Urology Associates in Franklin, TN. They frequently treat conditions like Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Polyuria and Prostate Biopsy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.