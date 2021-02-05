Overview

Dr. John Haydek, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Knoxville, TN. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from SOUTHWEST COLLEGE OF NATUROPATHIC MEDICINEHEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with Fort Sanders Regional Medical Center, Jefferson Memorial Hospital, Parkwest Medical Center, Tennova Healthcare North Knoxville Medical Center and University of Tennessee Medical Center.



Dr. Haydek works at Gastrointestinal Associates in Knoxville, TN with other offices in Powell, TN. They frequently treat conditions like Duodenal Polypectomy, Hemorrhoids, Diverticulitis and Intestinal along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.