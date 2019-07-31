Dr. John Hayes, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hayes is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. John Hayes, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. John Hayes, MD
Dr. John Hayes, MD is a Radiation Oncology Specialist in Chicago, IL. They specialize in Radiation Oncology, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Radiation Oncology. They graduated from WEST VIRGINIA UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Northwestern Memorial Hospital.
Dr. Hayes works at
Dr. Hayes' Office Locations
Northwestern Medical Group250 E Superior St # LC-2101, Chicago, IL 60611 Directions (312) 926-2520
Hospital Affiliations
- Northwestern Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- HAP Insurance
- HFN
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UniCare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
First appmt.: Friendly, professional, provided thorough answers to all questions, knew my case history, explained options clearly, encouraged and even suggested questions I should ask = 5 STAR!
About Dr. John Hayes, MD
- Radiation Oncology
- 36 years of experience
- English
- 1093770943
Education & Certifications
- McGaw Medical Center of Northwestern University
- Saint Agnes Hospital
- WEST VIRGINIA UNIVERSITY
- Radiation Oncology
