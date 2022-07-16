Dr. Hayes has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. John Hayes, MD
Overview of Dr. John Hayes, MD
Dr. John Hayes, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Lady Lake, FL.
Dr. Hayes' Office Locations
Hometown Pediatrics LLC1400 N US Highway 441 Ste 522, Lady Lake, FL 32159 Directions (352) 388-5800
- 2 1865 Nightingale Ln, Tavares, FL 32778 Directions (352) 388-5800
Ocala Regional Kidney Center South13940 N US Highway 441 Ste 400, Lady Lake, FL 32159 Directions (352) 751-1240
Florida Heart and Vascular511 Medical Plaza Dr Ste 101, Leesburg, FL 34748 Directions (352) 728-6808
Hospital Affiliations
- Uf Health Leesburg Hospital
- Uf Health The Villages Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Outstanding Doctor.Saved my life.Caring
About Dr. John Hayes, MD
- Nephrology
- English
- 1154520476
Education & Certifications
- Internal Medicine and Nephrology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hayes accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hayes has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hayes has seen patients for Gout, Hyperkalemia and Calcium Metabolism Disorders, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hayes on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Hayes. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hayes.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hayes, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hayes appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.