Dr. John Hazelton, MD

Ophthalmology
4.6 (59)
Accepting new patients
26 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. John Hazelton, MD

Dr. John Hazelton, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Murrells Inlet, SC. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MEDICINE AND DENTISTRY OF NEW JERSEY / NEWARK.

Dr. Hazelton works at Coastal Eye Group - Murrells Inlet, SC in Murrells Inlet, SC. They frequently treat conditions like Dry Eyes and Tear Duct Disorders along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Hazelton's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Coastal Eye Group - Murrells Inlet, SC
    4055 Highway 17, Murrells Inlet, SC 29576 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (843) 484-7984

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Dry Eyes
Tear Duct Disorders
Cataract
Treatment frequency



Dry Eyes Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dry Eyes
Tear Duct Disorders Chevron Icon
Cataract Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cataract
Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Astigmatism Chevron Icon
B-Scan Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Blepharitis Chevron Icon
Cataract Removal Surgery Chevron Icon
Exotropia Chevron Icon
Eyelid Disorders Chevron Icon
Farnsworth Lantern Test Chevron Icon
Floaters Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Floaters
Fuchs' Corneal Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Glaucoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Glaucoma
Glaucoma Surgery Chevron Icon
Goniotomy Chevron Icon
Lazy Eye Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lazy Eye
Ocular Hypertension Chevron Icon
Optic Neuritis Chevron Icon
Retinal Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Retinitis Pigmentosa (RP) Chevron Icon
Senile Cataracts Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Eye Chevron Icon
Vision Screening Chevron Icon
Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Anterior Ischemic Optic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Blindness Chevron Icon
Chalazion Chevron Icon
Corneal Diseases Chevron Icon
Diabetic Macular Edema (DME) Chevron Icon
Eye Infections Chevron Icon
Eye Test Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Eye Test
Farsightedness Chevron Icon
Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Migraine
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation Chevron Icon
Pterygium Chevron Icon
Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear Chevron Icon
Retinal Vein Occlusion Chevron Icon
Stye Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Stye
Uveitis and Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 59 ratings
    Patient Ratings (59)
    5 Star
    (50)
    4 Star
    (4)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Jan 28, 2022
    Eye surgery to remove cataract
    Marsha K. — Jan 28, 2022
    About Dr. John Hazelton, MD

    Specialties
    • Ophthalmology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 26 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1659394146
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • U TX Sthwstrn Med Ctr
    Residency
    • U TX Sthwstrn Med Ctr
    Internship
    • Jersey Shore University Medical Center
    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF MEDICINE AND DENTISTRY OF NEW JERSEY / NEWARK
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. John Hazelton, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hazelton is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Hazelton has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Hazelton has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Hazelton works at Coastal Eye Group - Murrells Inlet, SC in Murrells Inlet, SC. View the full address on Dr. Hazelton’s profile.

    Dr. Hazelton has seen patients for Dry Eyes and Tear Duct Disorders, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hazelton on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    59 patients have reviewed Dr. Hazelton. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hazelton.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hazelton, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hazelton appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

