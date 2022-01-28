Overview of Dr. John Hazelton, MD

Dr. John Hazelton, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Murrells Inlet, SC. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MEDICINE AND DENTISTRY OF NEW JERSEY / NEWARK.



Dr. Hazelton works at Coastal Eye Group - Murrells Inlet, SC in Murrells Inlet, SC. They frequently treat conditions like Dry Eyes and Tear Duct Disorders along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.