Dr. John Heath II, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. John Heath II, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Rochester Hills, MI. They specialize in Cardiology, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from THOMAS JEFFERSON UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Beaumont Hospital, Royal Oak and Beaumont Hospital, Troy.
Academic Cardiology Associates1701 South Blvd E Ste 390, Rochester Hills, MI 48307 Directions (248) 293-0055
Hospital Affiliations
- Beaumont Hospital, Royal Oak
- Beaumont Hospital, Troy
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Priority Health
I have gone to Dr. Heath for many years & recommend him highly
- Cardiology
- 30 years of experience
- English
- 1881697985
- THOMAS JEFFERSON UNIVERSITY
Dr. Heath II accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Heath II has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Heath II works at
Dr. Heath II has seen patients for Aortic Ectasia, Electrocardiogram (EKG) and Heart Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Heath II on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
19 patients have reviewed Dr. Heath II. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Heath II.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Heath II, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Heath II appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.