Dr. Heffernan has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. John Heffernan, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. John Heffernan, MD
Dr. John Heffernan, MD is an Urology Specialist in Wakefield, RI. They specialize in Urology, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from GEORGETOWN UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF DENTISTRY and is affiliated with Charlton Memorial Hospital, Newport Hospital, South County Hospital and The Miriam Hospital.

Dr. Heffernan's Office Locations
1
Urology Associates Inc70 Kenyon Ave Unit 322, Wakefield, RI 02879 Directions (401) 783-1876
2
Urology Associates Inc38 POWEL AVE, Newport, RI 02840 Directions (401) 847-2418
Hospital Affiliations
- Charlton Memorial Hospital
- Newport Hospital
- South County Hospital
- The Miriam Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
- Tufts Health Plan
Ratings & Reviews
Awesome doctor, and I highly recommend him!
About Dr. John Heffernan, MD
- Urology
- 37 years of experience
- English
- 1649243643
Education & Certifications
- GEORGETOWN UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF DENTISTRY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Heffernan accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Heffernan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Heffernan has seen patients for Polyuria, Enlarged Prostate (BPH) and Urinary Stones, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Heffernan on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Heffernan. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Heffernan.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Heffernan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Heffernan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.