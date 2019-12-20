Overview of Dr. John Heffernan, MD

Dr. John Heffernan, MD is an Urology Specialist in Wakefield, RI. They specialize in Urology, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from GEORGETOWN UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF DENTISTRY and is affiliated with Charlton Memorial Hospital, Newport Hospital, South County Hospital and The Miriam Hospital.



Dr. Heffernan works at Urology Associates Inc in Wakefield, RI with other offices in Newport, RI. They frequently treat conditions like Polyuria, Enlarged Prostate (BPH) and Urinary Stones along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.