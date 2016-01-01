Dr. John Heimerl, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Heimerl is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. John Heimerl, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. John Heimerl, MD
Dr. John Heimerl, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Anchorage, AK. They graduated from University Of Wa and is affiliated with Alaska Regional Hospital and Providence Alaska Medical Center.
Dr. Heimerl works at
Dr. Heimerl's Office Locations
Anchorage Pediatric Group3340 Providence Dr Ste 500, Anchorage, AK 99508 Directions (907) 562-2423
Hospital Affiliations
- Alaska Regional Hospital
- Providence Alaska Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. John Heimerl, MD
- Pediatrics
- English
Education & Certifications
- University Of Minnesota
- University Of Wa
- Pediatrics
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Heimerl accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Heimerl has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Heimerl works at
Dr. Heimerl has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Heimerl.
