Dr. John Heinrich, MD
Overview of Dr. John Heinrich, MD
Dr. John Heinrich, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Dallas, TX. They completed their residency with Ut Southwestern Med School

Dr. Heinrich's Office Locations
Hilltop Orthopedics and Sports Medicine12222 N Central Expy Ste 130, Dallas, TX 75243 Directions (214) 265-3260Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Baylor Scott & White Medical Center - Uptown
- Baylor University Medical Center
- Medical City Dallas
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Heinrich and his staff are the most pleasant and professional staff that I have ever encountered. He performed knee replacements on both of my knees (3 months apart) and they have both been very successful. Previous to the replacements, I received injections and they provided temporary relief as he had stated. I have no hesitancy to recommend Dr. Heinrich to anyone contemplating knee surgery. But, you got to do the Physical Therapy for total success!
About Dr. John Heinrich, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- English
- 1053526533
Education & Certifications
- Ut Southwestern Med School
- Orthopedic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Heinrich has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Heinrich accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Heinrich has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Heinrich has seen patients for Joint Pain, Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain and Difficulty With Walking, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Heinrich on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
21 patients have reviewed Dr. Heinrich. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Heinrich.
