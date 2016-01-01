Dr. Heinzerling II has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. John Heinzerling II, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. John Heinzerling II, MD
Dr. John Heinzerling II, MD is a Radiation Oncology Specialist in Charlotte, NC. They specialize in Radiation Oncology, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Radiation Oncology. They graduated from Texas A&amp;amp;amp;M University Health Science Center / Baylor College of Dentistry and is affiliated with Novant Health Rowan Medical Center, Atrium Health Cabarrus, Novant Health Huntersville Medical Center, Novant Health Matthews Medical Center and Novant Health Presbyterian Medical Center.
Novant Health Cancer Institute Radiation Oncology - Charlotte125 Queens Rd Ste 150, Charlotte, NC 28204 Directions (704) 908-2522
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
About Dr. John Heinzerling II, MD
- Radiation Oncology
- 16 years of experience
- English
- Male
Education & Certifications
- Texas A&amp;amp;amp;amp;M University Health Science Center / Baylor College of Dentistry
- Radiation Oncology
Hospital Affiliations
- Novant Health Rowan Medical Center
- Atrium Health Cabarrus
- Novant Health Huntersville Medical Center
- Novant Health Matthews Medical Center
- Novant Health Presbyterian Medical Center
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Heinzerling II accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Heinzerling II using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Heinzerling II has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Heinzerling II works at
Dr. Heinzerling II has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Heinzerling II.
