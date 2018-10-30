See All Neurologists in Savannah, GA
Dr. John Hemphill, MD

Neurology
2.4 (18)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. John Hemphill, MD

Dr. John Hemphill, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Savannah, GA. They graduated from Baylor College of Medicine | Baylor University | Baylor College of Medicine | JOHNS HOPKINS UNIVERSITY SCHOOL OF MEDICINE | Baylor College of Medicine | Goizueta School of Business Emory University | Goizueta School of Business Emory University | Har and is affiliated with Memorial Health University Medical Center, Candler Hospital, Memorial Health Meadows Hospital, Memorial Satilla Health and St. Joseph's Hospital.

Dr. Hemphill works at Savannah Neurology Specialists in Savannah, GA with other offices in Springfield, GA and Richmond Hill, GA. They frequently treat conditions like All Headaches (incl. Migraine), Migraine and Polyneuropathy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Hemphill's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Savannah Neurology Specialists
    6602 Waters Ave Bldg C, Savannah, GA 31406 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (912) 306-3085
  2. 2
    Savannah Neurology Specialists, PC
    459 GA Highway 119 S, Springfield, GA 31329 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (912) 302-3469
    Friday
    10:00am - 3:00pm
  3. 3
    Savannah Neurology Specialists, PC - Richmond Hill
    9665 Ford Ave, Richmond Hill, GA 31324 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (912) 306-3087

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Memorial Health University Medical Center
  • Candler Hospital
  • Memorial Health Meadows Hospital
  • Memorial Satilla Health
  • St. Joseph's Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Migraine
Polyneuropathy
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Migraine
Polyneuropathy

All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Migraine
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Ataxia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ataxia
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Essential Tremor Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Inflammatory and Toxic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Vertigo
Alzheimer's Disease Chevron Icon
Anterior Horn Disease Chevron Icon
Brainstem Auditory Evoked Response Test Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cerebral Artery Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Cerebral Palsy Chevron Icon
Cerebrovascular Disease Chevron Icon
Chronic Inflammatory Demyelinating Polyneuritis Chevron Icon
Chronic Inflammatory Demyelinating Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Compound Muscle Action Potential (CMAP) Scan Chevron Icon
Concussion Chevron Icon
Deep Brain Stimulation Evaluation Chevron Icon
Dementia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dementia
Dementia Evaluation Chevron Icon
Dementia or Depression Screening Chevron Icon
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Dystonia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dystonia
EEG (Electroencephalogram) Chevron Icon
Epilepsy Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Epilepsy
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Evaluation for Stereotactic and Functional Neurosurgery Chevron Icon
Evoked Potential Test Chevron Icon
Functional Movement Screening Chevron Icon
Grip and-or Muscle Group Pull Test Chevron Icon
Head CT Scan Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Home Sleep Study Chevron Icon
ImPACT Testing Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Memory Evaluation Chevron Icon
Multiple Sclerosis (MS) Chevron Icon
Myasthenia Gravis Chevron Icon
Myoclonus Chevron Icon
Nerve Block, Somatic Chevron Icon
Nerve Conduction Studies Chevron Icon
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation Chevron Icon
Parkinson's Disease Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Peripheral Neuropathy Testing Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Due to Alcohol and Drugs Chevron Icon
Post-Concussion Syndrome Chevron Icon
Quantitative Sensory Test (QST) Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Restless Leg Syndrome Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Stroke Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Stroke
Sudoscan Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Sudoscan
Syncope Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Syncope
TCD Bubble Test Chevron Icon
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA) Chevron Icon
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
Vitamin B Deficiency Chevron Icon
Wada Test Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Aneurysm
Autonomic Disorders Chevron Icon
Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
Brachial Plexus Palsy Chevron Icon
Brain Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Chorea (Excluding Huntington's Chorea) Chevron Icon
Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS) Chevron Icon
Confusion Chevron Icon
Diplopia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diplopia
EMG (Electromyography) Chevron Icon
Huntington's Disease Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Encephalopathy Chevron Icon
Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension Chevron Icon
Insomnia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Insomnia
Lyme Disease Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Narcolepsy and Cataplexy Chevron Icon
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve) Chevron Icon
Nystagmus Chevron Icon
Optic Neuritis Chevron Icon
Parkinsonism Chevron Icon
Reflex Sympathetic Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Seizure Disorders Chevron Icon
Sleep Study Chevron Icon
Sleep-Related Leg Cramp Chevron Icon
Tension Headache Chevron Icon
Torticollis Chevron Icon
Tremor Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Tremor
Trigeminal Neuralgia Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    2.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 18 ratings
    Patient Ratings (18)
    5 Star
    (6)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (10)
    Oct 30, 2018
    The doctor was extremely knowledgeable and took time listening to what issues my daughter was experiencing. He explained everything in an easy to understand manner and even recommended additional literature on my daughter's condition. I was impressed. The entire staff was professional and friendly.
    Carmen Wil li iams in Ludowici — Oct 30, 2018
    Photo: Dr. John Hemphill, MD
    About Dr. John Hemphill, MD

    Specialties
    • Neurology
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1285672329
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Johns Hopkins School of Medicine | Johns Hopkins School of Medicine
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • Johns Hopkins Hospital | Johns Hopkins Hospital | Johns Hopkins Hospital | Johns Hopkins Hospital
    Residency
    Internship
    • Johns Hopkins Hospital | Johns Hopkins Hospital
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • Baylor College of Medicine | Baylor University | Baylor College of Medicine | JOHNS HOPKINS UNIVERSITY SCHOOL OF MEDICINE | Baylor College of Medicine | Goizueta School of Business Emory University | Goizueta School of Business Emory University | Har
    Medical Education

