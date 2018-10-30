Dr. John Hemphill, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hemphill is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. John Hemphill, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. John Hemphill, MD
Dr. John Hemphill, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Savannah, GA. They graduated from Baylor College of Medicine | Baylor University | Baylor College of Medicine | JOHNS HOPKINS UNIVERSITY SCHOOL OF MEDICINE | Baylor College of Medicine | Goizueta School of Business Emory University | Goizueta School of Business Emory University | Har and is affiliated with Memorial Health University Medical Center, Candler Hospital, Memorial Health Meadows Hospital, Memorial Satilla Health and St. Joseph's Hospital.
Dr. Hemphill's Office Locations
1
Savannah Neurology Specialists6602 Waters Ave Bldg C, Savannah, GA 31406 Directions (912) 306-3085
2
Savannah Neurology Specialists, PC459 GA Highway 119 S, Springfield, GA 31329 Directions (912) 302-3469Friday10:00am - 3:00pm
3
Savannah Neurology Specialists, PC - Richmond Hill9665 Ford Ave, Richmond Hill, GA 31324 Directions (912) 306-3087
Hospital Affiliations
- Memorial Health University Medical Center
- Candler Hospital
- Memorial Health Meadows Hospital
- Memorial Satilla Health
- St. Joseph's Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
The doctor was extremely knowledgeable and took time listening to what issues my daughter was experiencing. He explained everything in an easy to understand manner and even recommended additional literature on my daughter's condition. I was impressed. The entire staff was professional and friendly.
About Dr. John Hemphill, MD
- Neurology
- English
- 1285672329
Education & Certifications
- Johns Hopkins School of Medicine | Johns Hopkins School of Medicine
- Johns Hopkins Hospital | Johns Hopkins Hospital | Johns Hopkins Hospital | Johns Hopkins Hospital
- Johns Hopkins Hospital | Johns Hopkins Hospital
- Baylor College of Medicine | Baylor University | Baylor College of Medicine | JOHNS HOPKINS UNIVERSITY SCHOOL OF MEDICINE | Baylor College of Medicine | Goizueta School of Business Emory University | Goizueta School of Business Emory University | Har
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hemphill has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hemphill accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hemphill has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hemphill works at
Dr. Hemphill has seen patients for All Headaches (incl. Migraine), Migraine and Polyneuropathy, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hemphill on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
18 patients have reviewed Dr. Hemphill. The overall rating for this provider is 2.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hemphill.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hemphill, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hemphill appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.