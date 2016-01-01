Dr. John Hennecken, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hennecken is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. John Hennecken, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. John Hennecken, MD
Dr. John Hennecken, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Brooklyn, NY. They specialize in Cardiology, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT BROOKLYN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Mount Sinai Hospital and Putnam General Hospital.
Dr. Hennecken works at
Dr. Hennecken's Office Locations
-
1
Divine Home Care Agency300 Cadman Plz W # 1301, Brooklyn, NY 11201 Directions
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Hennecken?
About Dr. John Hennecken, MD
- Cardiology
- 42 years of experience
- English
- Male
- 1104856780
Education & Certifications
- Yale University School Of Medicine
- Bronx Muni Hosp/Albert Einstein Coll Med
- Bronx Muni Hosp/Albert Einstein
- STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT BROOKLYN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
- Cardiovascular Disease and Internal Medicine
Hospital Affiliations
- Mount Sinai Hospital
- Putnam General Hospital
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hennecken accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Hennecken using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Hennecken has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hennecken works at
Dr. Hennecken has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hennecken.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hennecken, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hennecken appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.