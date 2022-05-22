See All Internal Medicine Doctors in Oklahoma City, OK
Dr. John Schumann, MD

Internal Medicine
5.0 (2)
Accepting new patients
32 years of experience

Overview

Dr. John Schumann, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Oklahoma City, OK. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from YALE UNIVERSITY.

Dr. Schumann works at Oak Street Health 23rd Street in Oklahoma City, OK with other offices in Tulsa, OK and Midwest City, OK. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Oak Street Health 23rd Street
    1918 NE 23rd St, Oklahoma City, OK 73111
    Oak Street Health Garnett Plaza
    11511 E 31st St, Tulsa, OK 74146
    Oak Street Health Midwest City
    7521 SE 15th St, Midwest City, OK 73110

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
    Insurance Accepted

    May 22, 2022
    I seen Dr Schumann at Lewis st location in Tulsa,Ok. I was pleasantly surprised at the entire experience at Oakstreet this was a good doctor, very professional and attentive. I was looking for a good PCP but for a first visit I am looking forward to my next appt. Even though I'll be seeing a NP if she or him answers to this doctor I'll be happy. Not all doctors are created equal. It is nice to have a doctor actually listen to you.
    About Dr. John Schumann, MD

    Internal Medicine
    32 years of experience
    English
    Male
    1144383654
    Education & Certifications

    Cambridge Hp/Cambridge Health Al
    YALE UNIVERSITY
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. John Schumann, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Schumann is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Schumann has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Schumann has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    2 patients have reviewed Dr. Schumann. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Schumann.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Schumann, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Schumann appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

