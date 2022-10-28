Dr. John Herzenberg, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Herzenberg is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. John Herzenberg, MD
Dr. John Herzenberg, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Baltimore, MD. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 44 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from Boston University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Sinai Hospital of Baltimore.
Rubin Institute - Sinai Hospital, Schoeneman Building2401 W Belvedere Ave, Baltimore, MD 21215 Directions (410) 601-2663Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pm
LifeBridge Health at Foundry Row10084 Reisterstown Rd Ste 300A, Owings Mills, MD 21117 Directions (410) 601-2663Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Sinai Hospital of Baltimore
Dr. Herzenberg and his team lengthened my son's femur. From the first visit to the last they were very attentive, answered all our questions and presented up with all the options clearly. We came from another state to have the surgery performed by Dr. Herzenberg because he is the leader leg lengthening utilizing the Precice Nail.
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 44 years of experience
- English, Hebrew
- 1922041557
- Hosital for Sick Children - Toronto
- Montefiore M C H&l Moses Division
- Boston University School Of Medicine
- Orthopedic Surgery
Dr. Herzenberg speaks Hebrew.
