Overview of Dr. John Herzenberg, MD

Dr. John Herzenberg, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Baltimore, MD. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 44 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from Boston University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Sinai Hospital of Baltimore.



Dr. Herzenberg works at Rubin Institute for Advanced Orthopedics, LifeBridge Health in Baltimore, MD with other offices in Owings Mills, MD. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.