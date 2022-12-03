Overview of Dr. John Heslip, MD

Dr. John Heslip, MD is an Internal Medicine & Pediatrics Specialist in Grand Rapids, MI. They specialize in Internal Medicine & Pediatrics, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from WAYNE STATE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Spectrum Health Butterworth Hospital, Spectrum Health United Hospital and Spectrum Health Zeeland Community Hospital.



Dr. Heslip works at SHMG Family, Internal & Pediatric Medicine - Beltline in Grand Rapids, MI. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.