Dr. John Hess, MD
Overview
Dr. John Hess, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Thousand Oaks, CA. They completed their residency with Oh State University Hospital
They frequently treat conditions like Hyperlipidemia, Mitral Valve Disease and Heart Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
2220 Lynn Rd Ste 208, Thousand Oaks, CA 91360
(805) 494-9494
Monday8:30am - 5:30pmTuesday8:30am - 5:30pmWednesday8:30am - 5:30pmThursday8:30am - 5:30pmFridayClosedSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Antelope Valley Hospital
- Los Robles Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- BlueCross BlueShield of Tennessee
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Hess has been my cardiologist for many years and he is wonderful. I never feel rushed and haven't had long waits. He explains my test results well and explains life style changes that can make me healthier. I took his advice and am in much better health now. Thank you Dr. Hess!
About Dr. John Hess, MD
- Cardiology
- English, Spanish
- 1053504910
Education & Certifications
- Oh State University Hospital
- Cardiovascular Disease and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hess accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hess has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hess has seen patients for Hyperlipidemia, Mitral Valve Disease and Heart Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hess on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Hess speaks Spanish.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Hess. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hess.
