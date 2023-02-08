Overview of Dr. John Hewitt, MD

Dr. John Hewitt, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Greensboro, NC. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from DUKE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with The Moses H. Cone Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Hewitt works at EmergeOrtho Triad Region in Greensboro, NC. They frequently treat conditions like Limb Pain, Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot and Ankle Sprains and Strains along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.