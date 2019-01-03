Dr. John Hignight, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hignight is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. John Hignight, MD
Overview of Dr. John Hignight, MD
Dr. John Hignight, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Danville, KY. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 43 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from University of Kansas / School of Medicine and is affiliated with Ephraim Mcdowell Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Hignight works at
Dr. Hignight's Office Locations
-
1
Ear Nose & Throat of Central Kentucky Psc120 Daniel Dr, Danville, KY 40422 Directions (859) 236-0903
Hospital Affiliations
- Ephraim Mcdowell Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
He was nice, polite, considerate and explained all thoroughly.
About Dr. John Hignight, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 43 years of experience
- English
- 1811957558
Education & Certifications
- University of Kansas / School of Medicine
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Dr. Hignight has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hignight accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hignight has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hignight has seen patients for Otitis Media, Earwax Buildup and Outer Ear Infection, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hignight on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Hignight. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hignight.
