Dr. John Hilinski, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
4.7 (111)
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. John Hilinski, MD

Dr. John Hilinski, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in San Diego, CA. They completed their fellowship with University Of California, San Diego Cancer Center|University Of Illinois, Chicago Medical Center

Dr. Hilinski works at San Diego Face and Neck Specialties Inc. in San Diego, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Hilinski's Office Locations

  1. 1
    San Diego Face and Neck Specialties Inc.
    3720 4th Ave, San Diego, CA 92103 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (619) 296-3223
    Monday
    9:00am - 4:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 4:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 4:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 4:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 2:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Scripps Mercy Hospital Chula Vista

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Fiberoptic Endoscopic Evaluation of Swallowing (FEES)
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders
Broken Nose
Fiberoptic Endoscopic Evaluation of Swallowing (FEES)
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders
Broken Nose

Fiberoptic Endoscopic Evaluation of Swallowing (FEES) Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Broken Nose Chevron Icon
Deviated Septum Chevron Icon
Enlarged Turbinates Chevron Icon
Facial Fracture Chevron Icon
Fat Grafting to the Face Chevron Icon
Fracture Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Fracture
Hair Transplants Chevron Icon
Juvederm Ultra Plus  Chevron Icon
Neck Liposuction Chevron Icon
Nosebleed Chevron Icon
Radiesse® Injections Chevron Icon
Restylane® Injections Chevron Icon
Skin Resurfacing Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Wheezing
    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 111 ratings
    Patient Ratings (111)
    5 Star
    (100)
    4 Star
    (3)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (8)
    Jan 27, 2023
    Dr Hilinski performed an amazing revision rhinoplasty surgery for me, correcting a 24 year mistake. Now my breathing issue is fixed and my nose has never looked so good. Dr. Hilinski is a master at his craft and will not be content until the job is completed to perfection. He truly is an artist. Additionally his wonderful nurse put me at ease during the procedure and his entire staff was courteous and professional. If you are choosing between plastic surgeons I highly recommend this office.
    Meghedi Tanashian — Jan 27, 2023
    Photo: Dr. John Hilinski, MD
    About Dr. John Hilinski, MD

    Specialties
    • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1659330645
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • University Of California, San Diego Cancer Center|University Of Illinois, Chicago Medical Center
    Residency
    • University of California, San Diego Medical Center
    Internship
    • University of California, San Diego Medical Center
    Board Certifications
    • Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery and Plastic Surgery & Facial Surgery
