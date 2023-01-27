Dr. John Hilinski, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hilinski is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. John Hilinski, MD
Overview of Dr. John Hilinski, MD
Dr. John Hilinski, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in San Diego, CA. They completed their fellowship with University Of California, San Diego Cancer Center|University Of Illinois, Chicago Medical Center
Dr. Hilinski's Office Locations
San Diego Face and Neck Specialties Inc.3720 4th Ave, San Diego, CA 92103 Directions (619) 296-3223Monday9:00am - 4:00pmTuesday9:00am - 4:00pmWednesday9:00am - 4:00pmThursday9:00am - 4:00pmFriday9:00am - 2:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Scripps Mercy Hospital Chula Vista
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Hilinski?
Dr Hilinski performed an amazing revision rhinoplasty surgery for me, correcting a 24 year mistake. Now my breathing issue is fixed and my nose has never looked so good. Dr. Hilinski is a master at his craft and will not be content until the job is completed to perfection. He truly is an artist. Additionally his wonderful nurse put me at ease during the procedure and his entire staff was courteous and professional. If you are choosing between plastic surgeons I highly recommend this office.
About Dr. John Hilinski, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- University Of California, San Diego Cancer Center|University Of Illinois, Chicago Medical Center
- University of California, San Diego Medical Center
- University of California, San Diego Medical Center
- Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery and Plastic Surgery & Facial Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hilinski has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hilinski accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hilinski has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hilinski speaks Spanish.
111 patients have reviewed Dr. Hilinski. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hilinski.
