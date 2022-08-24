Dr. Hill has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. John Hill, MD
Overview of Dr. John Hill, MD
Dr. John Hill, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Hendersonville, NC. They specialize in Hematology, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in Hematology. They graduated from University Of South Alabama College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Pardee Hospital.
Dr. Hill works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Hill's Office Locations
-
1
Hendersonville Hematology and Oncology at Pardee805 6th Ave W Ste 100, Hendersonville, NC 28739 Directions (828) 693-7230
-
2
Hendersonville Hematology and Oncology@pardee1824 Pisgah Dr, Hendersonville, NC 28791 Directions (828) 692-8045
Hospital Affiliations
- Pardee Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Hill?
Dr. Hill, Is so through, professional and caring! Superb experience with Dr. Hill and his support team! Everyone who needs oncology doctors should have a doctor like Dr. Hill. Thank you kindly, Stephanie
About Dr. John Hill, MD
- Hematology
- 26 years of experience
- English
- 1780646992
Education & Certifications
- CLEVELAND CLINIC FOUNDATION
- VANDERBILT UNIVERSITY
- University Of South Alabama College Of Medicine
- Hematology and Medical Oncology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hill accepts Aetna, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hill has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hill works at
Dr. Hill has seen patients for Anemia, Bleeding Disorders and Thrombocytosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hill on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Hill. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hill.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hill, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hill appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.