Overview of Dr. John Hinrichsen, MD

Dr. John Hinrichsen, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Shreveport, LA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from LOUISIANA STATE UNIVERSITY / ALEXANDRIA CAMPUS and is affiliated with Ochsner Lsu Health Shreveport.



Dr. Hinrichsen works at Pediatric Eye Specialists in Shreveport, LA with other offices in Alexandria, LA. They frequently treat conditions like Esophoria, Exotropia and Heterophoria along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.