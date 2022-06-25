See All Urologists in Athens, AL
Dr. John Hinson, MD

Urology
3.6 (23)
Map Pin Small Athens, AL
34 years of experience

Overview of Dr. John Hinson, MD

Dr. John Hinson, MD is an Urology Specialist in Athens, AL. They specialize in Urology, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from BAYLOR UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Athens-Limestone Hospital.

Dr. Hinson works at Limestone Urology in Athens, AL. They frequently treat conditions like Urinary Tract Infection (UTI), Painful Urination (Dysuria) and Enlarged Prostate (BPH) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Hinson's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Limestone Urology Associates
    101 Fitness Way Ste 2300, Athens, AL 35611 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (256) 262-2170

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Athens-Limestone Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Urinary Tract Infection (UTI)
Painful Urination (Dysuria)
Enlarged Prostate (BPH)
Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
    Ratings & Reviews
    3.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 23 ratings
    Patient Ratings (23)
    5 Star
    (14)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (3)
    1 Star
    (6)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. John Hinson, MD

    Specialties
    • Urology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 34 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1144219320
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • BAYLOR UNIVERSITY
    Medical Education

