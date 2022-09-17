See All Sleep Medicine Doctors in Mobile, AL
Dr. John Hinton Jr, MD

Sleep Medicine
2.8 (31)
Call for new patient details
35 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. John Hinton Jr, MD

Dr. John Hinton Jr, MD is a Sleep Medicine Specialist in Mobile, AL. They specialize in Sleep Medicine, has 35 years of experience, and is board certified in Sleep Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH ALABAMA / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Mobile Infirmary.

Dr. Hinton Jr works at Diagnostic & Medical Clinic in Mobile, AL. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Hinton Jr's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Diagnostic Medical Clin Neurlgy
    1720 Spring Hill Ave Ste 300, Mobile, AL 36604 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (251) 435-1200
    Monday
    8:00am - 6:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 6:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 6:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 6:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 6:00pm
    Saturday
    8:00am - 12:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
  • Mobile Infirmary

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Sleep Apnea
Sleep Study
Sleep Apnea
Sleep Study

Treatment frequency



Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Sleep Study Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    2.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 31 ratings
    Patient Ratings (31)
    5 Star
    (11)
    4 Star
    (4)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (15)
    Sep 17, 2022
    Dr Hinton is a wonderful doctor. Professional, caring, smart, intuitive, taking time to explain and inform you what you need to know about your issue. He has meant so much to me because he know what he is talking about. He’s honest and respectful. I could not have chosen a better doctor and am so grateful he is my doctor.
    Merilyn Patton — Sep 17, 2022
    About Dr. John Hinton Jr, MD

    Specialties
    • Sleep Medicine
    Years of Experience
    • 35 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1982649182
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Med Center Of Central Ga|University Of So Al Hosps
    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH ALABAMA / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
    Board Certifications
    • Sleep Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Hinton Jr has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Hinton Jr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Hinton Jr works at Diagnostic & Medical Clinic in Mobile, AL. View the full address on Dr. Hinton Jr’s profile.

    31 patients have reviewed Dr. Hinton Jr. The overall rating for this provider is 2.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hinton Jr.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hinton Jr, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hinton Jr appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

