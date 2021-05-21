See All Pain Medicine Doctors in Lubbock, TX
Dr. John Hirsch, MD

Pain Management
2.5 (21)
Accepting new patients
13 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. John Hirsch, MD is a Pain Management Specialist in Lubbock, TX. They specialize in Pain Management, has 13 years of experience. They graduated from University of Kansas / School of Medicine and is affiliated with Cogdell Memorial Hospital and Covenant Medical Center.

Dr. Hirsch works at Lubbock Spine Institute in Lubbock, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), Low Back Pain and Herniated Disc along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Lubbock Spine Institute
    3419 22nd St, Lubbock, TX 79410 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (806) 796-3000
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 12:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Cogdell Memorial Hospital
  • Covenant Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Low Back Pain
Herniated Disc
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    2.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 21 ratings
    Patient Ratings (21)
    5 Star
    (8)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (13)
    May 21, 2021
    After several years of Extreme Pain in Neck/Shoulder, several visits elsewhere with muscle relaxes to which were very temporary. Dr. Hirsch examined the MRI and suggested the injection: For C5_6_7. WORLD of RELIEF..His professionalism is extended to his staff. Sincerely Grateful..Semper Fi Doctor..Thank You So Much!!
    Todd — May 21, 2021
    About Dr. John Hirsch, MD

    • Pain Management
    • 13 years of experience
    • English, Spanish
    • 1255652962
    Education & Certifications

    • Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center
    • University of Kansas / School of Medicine
    • Missouri Western State University
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. John Hirsch, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hirsch is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Hirsch has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Hirsch works at Lubbock Spine Institute in Lubbock, TX. View the full address on Dr. Hirsch’s profile.

    Dr. Hirsch has seen patients for Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), Low Back Pain and Herniated Disc, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hirsch on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    21 patients have reviewed Dr. Hirsch. The overall rating for this provider is 2.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hirsch.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hirsch, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hirsch appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

