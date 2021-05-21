Overview

Dr. John Hirsch, MD is a Pain Management Specialist in Lubbock, TX. They specialize in Pain Management, has 13 years of experience. They graduated from University of Kansas / School of Medicine and is affiliated with Cogdell Memorial Hospital and Covenant Medical Center.



Dr. Hirsch works at Lubbock Spine Institute in Lubbock, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), Low Back Pain and Herniated Disc along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.