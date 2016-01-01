Dr. John Hodges, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hodges is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. John Hodges, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. John Hodges, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Augusta, GA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from Georgia Regents U, Medical College and is affiliated with Doctors Hospital and Piedmont Augusta.
Dr. Hodges works at
Locations
Gastroenterology Consultants820 Saint Sebastian Way Ste 5B, Augusta, GA 30901 Directions (706) 722-2400
Hospital Affiliations
- Doctors Hospital
- Piedmont Augusta
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. John Hodges, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 36 years of experience
- English
- 1013945930
Education & Certifications
- SW Med Ctr
- SW Med Ctr
- SW Med Ctr
- Georgia Regents U, Medical College
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hodges has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hodges accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hodges has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hodges has seen patients for Abdominal Pain, Constipation and Diarrhea, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hodges on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Hodges. The overall rating for this provider is 2.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hodges.
