Overview of Dr. John Hodges, MD

Dr. John Hodges, MD is a Sports Medicine Specialist in Savannah, GA. They specialize in Sports Medicine, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from Medical College of Georgia School of Medicine and is affiliated with East Georgia Regional Medical Center, Emanuel Medical Center and Optim Medical Center -Tattnall.



Dr. Hodges works at Optim Therapy in Savannah, GA with other offices in Statesboro, GA. They are accepting new patients and accepts CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.