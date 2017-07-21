See All Internal Medicine Doctors in Irvine, CA
Dr. John Hoefs, MD

Internal Medicine
3.6 (9)
Accepting new patients
53 years of experience

Overview

Dr. John Hoefs, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Irvine, CA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 53 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from GEORGE WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE AND HEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with Hoag Hospital Newport Beach and UCI Medical Center.

Dr. Hoefs works at Azita Mesbah MD Inc. in Irvine, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Azita Mesbah MD Inc.
    16305 Sand Canyon Ave Ste 220, Irvine, CA 92618 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (949) 387-0448

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Hoag Hospital Newport Beach
  • UCI Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Viral Hepatitis
Urinary Stones
Iron Metabolism Disorders
Viral Hepatitis
Urinary Stones
Iron Metabolism Disorders

Treatment frequency



Viral Hepatitis Chevron Icon
Urinary Stones Chevron Icon
Iron Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
Ataxia Chevron Icon
Atherosclerosis Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
Diabetes Mellitus, Secondary Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations Chevron Icon
Diverticulitis, Intestinal Chevron Icon
Diverticulosis, Intestinal Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Gastritis Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Hernia Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Liver Biopsy Chevron Icon
Liver Damage from Alcohol Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Magnesium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Mineral Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Pericardial Disease Chevron Icon
Phosphorus Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Shortness of Breath Chevron Icon
Thyroid Goiter Chevron Icon
Tremor Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Venous Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 9 ratings
    Patient Ratings (9)
    5 Star
    (5)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Jul 21, 2017
    Today is the first time we've seen Dr. Hoefs. My father has a chronic liver problem that requires medical attention. Dr. Hoefs is a very knowledgable doctor. He attentively examined my father and explained in details his condition. We are very glad we received the referral to Dr. Hoefs, and truly believe he will do his best to help my father.
    Andrei Gutu in Tustin, CA — Jul 21, 2017
    About Dr. John Hoefs, MD

    Specialties
    • Internal Medicine
    Years of Experience
    • 53 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1154425742
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • GEORGE WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE AND HEALTH SCIENCES
    Board Certifications
    • Internal Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. John Hoefs, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hoefs is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Hoefs has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Hoefs accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Dr. Hoefs has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    9 patients have reviewed Dr. Hoefs. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hoefs.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hoefs, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hoefs appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

