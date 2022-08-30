Overview of Dr. John Hoelscher, MD

Dr. John Hoelscher, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Alton, IL. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from University of Missouri School of Medicine - Columbia and is affiliated with Alton Memorial Hospital, Barnes Jewish Hospital, Christian Hospital, Community Hospital Of Staunton, Jersey Community Hospital, Missouri Baptist Medical Center and OSF Saint Anthony's Health Center.



Dr. Hoelscher works at BJC Medical Group in Alton, IL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.