Dr. John Holden, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Holden is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. John Holden, MD
Overview
Dr. John Holden, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Chicago, IL. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 48 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from Loyola University of Chicago / Stritch School of Medicine and is affiliated with Holy Cross Hospital.
Dr. Holden works at
Locations
-
1
R. Philip Szwajkun MD Sc2701 W 68th St Fl 2, Chicago, IL 60629 Directions (773) 884-7920
Hospital Affiliations
- Holy Cross Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Holden?
Colonoscopy performed without any problem or complication. Explained clearly what he observed.
About Dr. John Holden, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 48 years of experience
- English
- 1356341846
Education & Certifications
- Loyola University of Chicago / Stritch School of Medicine
- Gastroenterology and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Holden has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Holden accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Holden has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Holden works at
Dr. Holden has seen patients for Liver Damage from Alcohol, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Holden on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Holden. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Holden.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Holden, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Holden appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.