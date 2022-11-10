Dr. John Holds, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Holds is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. John Holds, MD
Overview of Dr. John Holds, MD
Dr. John Holds, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Saint Louis, MO. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Southwestern Medical School University of Texas - M.D. and is affiliated with Mercy Hospital St. Louis.
Dr. Holds works at
Dr. Holds' Office Locations
-
1
Ophthalmic Plastic & Cosmetic Surgery Inc.12990 Manchester Rd Ste 102, Saint Louis, MO 63131 Directions (314) 567-3567Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday7:00am - 4:00pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Mercy Hospital St. Louis
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Medicare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Holds?
I had a lower and upper blepharoplasty done. Dr Holds and staff were warm and extremely caring from my consult to my final visit. My upper eyelids were dropping into my eyelashes and I had severe bags under my eyes. Dr Holds has given me my confidence back. I can look people in the eye now. I feel beautiful. He was recommended to me by several people, two of which were doctors. I can’t tell you how glad I am I decided to go to him. I only wish I had gone sooner!
About Dr. John Holds, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 40 years of experience
- English
- 1134117732
Education & Certifications
- Ophthalmology - Cullen Eye Institute Baylor College of Medicine
- Southwestern Medical School University of Texas - M.D.
- Trinity University - BA - Biology and Biophysics
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Holds has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Holds accepts CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Holds has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Holds works at
Dr. Holds has seen patients for Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis) and Eyelid Disorders, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Holds on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
44 patients have reviewed Dr. Holds. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Holds.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Holds, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Holds appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.