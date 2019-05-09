Dr. Hollowell accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. John Hollowell, MD
Overview
Dr. John Hollowell, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Plano, TX. They specialize in Cardiology, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from LOUISIANA STATE UNIVERSITY / ALEXANDRIA CAMPUS and is affiliated with Baylor Scott & White Medical Center - McKinney, Baylor Scott & White Medical Center - Plano and Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Allen.
Dr. Hollowell works at
Locations
Legacy Heart Center6601 PRESTON RD, Plano, TX 75024 Directions (469) 326-3400
Baylor Scott & White the Heart Group-mckinney5236 W University Dr Ste 4100, McKinney, TX 75071 Directions (469) 800-6300
Baylor Scott & White Medical Center - Plano4700 Alliance Blvd, Plano, TX 75093 Directions (214) 820-8700
Hospital Affiliations
- Baylor Scott & White Medical Center - McKinney
- Baylor Scott & White Medical Center - Plano
- Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Allen
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I give God and Dr. John Hollowell ALL the credit for my health today. He knows my heart inside and out. He recognized the error in a ECHO that was done and He took time to study it in the light of what he knows of my problems and prevented me from having to go the stress of having to go through a procedure that was un neccessary. I think he is a great man and a wonderful doctor. I recommend him to all my friends that have heart problems!
About Dr. John Hollowell, MD
- Cardiology
- 38 years of experience
- English
- 1083601520
Education & Certifications
- LOUISIANA STATE UNIVERSITY / ALEXANDRIA CAMPUS
- Internal Medicine
Dr. Hollowell has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Hollowell works at
Dr. Hollowell has seen patients for Electrocardiogram (EKG), Heart Disease and Hypertension, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hollowell on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
30 patients have reviewed Dr. Hollowell. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hollowell.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hollowell, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hollowell appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.