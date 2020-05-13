Dr. John Holt, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Holt is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. John Holt, MD
Overview of Dr. John Holt, MD
Dr. John Holt, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Raleigh, NC. They completed their residency with Pitt Co Mem Hospital
Dr. Holt's Office Locations
Triangle Gastroenterology Pllc2600 Atlantic Ave, Raleigh, NC 27604 Directions (919) 881-9999
Hospital Affiliations
- Duke Health Raleigh Hospital
- WakeMed Raleigh Campus
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
Very thorough, serious, and informed. He answered all my questions, I was very satisfied and would love for him to be my physician.
About Dr. John Holt, MD
- Internal Medicine
- English, French
- 1477524783
Education & Certifications
- Pitt Co Mem Hospital
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Holt has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Holt accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Holt has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Holt speaks French.
18 patients have reviewed Dr. Holt. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Holt.
