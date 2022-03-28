Overview of Dr. John Homa, DO

Dr. John Homa, DO is an Urology Specialist in Hyannis, MA. They specialize in Urology, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from KIRKSVILLE COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Cape Cod Hospital and Falmouth Hospital.



Dr. Homa works at Urology Associates Of Cape Cod in Hyannis, MA with other offices in North Falmouth, MA and West Tisbury, MA. They frequently treat conditions like Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Blood in Urine (Hematuria) and Bladder Infection along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.