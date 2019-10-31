Overview

Dr. John Homer, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Plattsburgh, NY. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from University of Vermont Larner College of Medicine and is affiliated with Champlain Valley Physicians Hospital.



Dr. Homer works at Gastroenterology Associates in Plattsburgh, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Hemorrhoids, Hiatal Hernia and Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.