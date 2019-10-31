Dr. John Homer, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Homer is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. John Homer, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. John Homer, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Plattsburgh, NY. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from University of Vermont Larner College of Medicine and is affiliated with Champlain Valley Physicians Hospital.
Dr. Homer works at
Locations
Gastroenterology Associates77 Plaza Blvd Ste 101, Plattsburgh, NY 12901 Directions (518) 825-4437
Hospital Affiliations
- Champlain Valley Physicians Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
I wish all my Dr's could be like Dr. Homer, funny, comforting and knowledgeable. He listens and does not try to just push medicine. Makes an uncomfortable setting a fun one, he and the others in the office.
About Dr. John Homer, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 33 years of experience
- English
- 1841268836
Education & Certifications
- Guthrie Clin
- ROBERT PACKER HOSPITAL
- ROBERT PACKER HOSPITAL
- University of Vermont Larner College of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Homer has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Homer accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Homer has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Homer works at
Dr. Homer has seen patients for Hemorrhoids, Hiatal Hernia and Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Homer on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Homer. The overall rating for this provider is 3.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Homer.
