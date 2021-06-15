Overview

Dr. John Hong, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Murrieta, CA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from University of Miami School of Medicine in Florida - M.D. and is affiliated with Loma Linda University Medical Center - Murrieta.



Dr. Hong works at Loma Linda University Medical Center in Murrieta, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Eosinophilic Esophagitis, Familial Adenomatous Polyposis and Hiatal Hernia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.