Overview

Dr. John Horlander, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Louisville, KY. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Louisville School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Norton Hospital and Uofl Health Jewish Hospital.



Dr. Horlander works at Gastroenterology Health Partners in Louisville, KY. They frequently treat conditions like Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD), Gastritis and Esophagitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.