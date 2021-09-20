Dr. John Horlander, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Horlander is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. John Horlander, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. John Horlander, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Louisville, KY. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Louisville School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Norton Hospital and Uofl Health Jewish Hospital.
Dr. Horlander works at
Locations
Louisville Gastroenerology Assoc.1169 Eastern Pkwy Ste G58, Louisville, KY 40217 Directions (502) 452-9567
Hospital Affiliations
- Norton Hospital
- Uofl Health Jewish Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I’ve been a patient of Dr. John Horlander for 19 years now. He changed my life. I was extremely sick before I started seeing him. He always takes plenty of time during my appointments. His bedside manner is the best. He makes me feel comfortable. He listens & gives me options. He explains everything very clearly. I feel like my health is very important to him. He can never retire, because I don’t want any other doctor!
About Dr. John Horlander, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 28 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- INDIANA UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- University Of Louisville School Of Medicine
Dr. Horlander has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Horlander accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans.
Dr. Horlander has seen patients for Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD), Gastritis and Esophagitis, and more.
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Horlander. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3.
