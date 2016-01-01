Overview of Dr. John Horowitz, MD

Dr. John Horowitz, MD is a Vascular Surgery Specialist in Ocoee, FL. They specialize in Vascular Surgery, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from Temple University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Orlando Health-health Central Hospital.



Dr. Horowitz works at Surgical Specialists Central FL in Ocoee, FL with other offices in Kissimmee, FL and The Villages, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Spider Veins, Venous Sclerotherapy and Venous Insufficiency along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.