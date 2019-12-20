Overview of Dr. John Houghtaling, MD

Dr. John Houghtaling, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Toledo, OH. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Hand Surgery. They graduated from MICHIGAN STATE UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF VETERINARY MEDICINE and is affiliated with ProMedica Toledo Hospital.



Dr. Houghtaling works at ProMedica Physicians Toledo Orthopedic and Spine Surgeons in Toledo, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Carpal Tunnel Syndrome, Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist and Osteoarthritis of Hands along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.