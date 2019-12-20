Dr. John Houghtaling, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Houghtaling is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. John Houghtaling, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. John Houghtaling, MD
Dr. John Houghtaling, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Toledo, OH. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Hand Surgery. They graduated from MICHIGAN STATE UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF VETERINARY MEDICINE and is affiliated with ProMedica Toledo Hospital.
Dr. Houghtaling's Office Locations
Toledo Orthopaedic Surgeons2865 N Reynolds Rd Bldg A, Toledo, OH 43615 Directions (419) 578-7200
Hospital Affiliations
- ProMedica Toledo Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Houghtaling is excellent. Very professional, kind, and truthful. I would highly recommend him. He listens and takes the time necessary for you to get all questions answered. 5 stars out of 5.
About Dr. John Houghtaling, MD
- Orthopedic Hand Surgery
- 16 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- MICHIGAN STATE UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF VETERINARY MEDICINE
- Hand Surgery and Orthopedic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Houghtaling has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Houghtaling accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Houghtaling has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Houghtaling has seen patients for Carpal Tunnel Syndrome, Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist and Osteoarthritis of Hands, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Houghtaling on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Houghtaling. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Houghtaling.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Houghtaling, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Houghtaling appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.