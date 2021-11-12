Dr. John Houri, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Houri is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. John Houri, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. John Houri, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Stuart, FL. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from Creighton University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Cleveland Clinic Martin North Hospital.
Rheumatology Associates2081 SE Ocean Blvd Ste 3B, Stuart, FL 34996 Directions (772) 283-8380Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Cleveland Clinic Martin North Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Medicare
- Meritain Health
Great! Wonderful doctor! Is caring and I haven’t had a doctor in a long time that really listens to what u have to say. He puts a lot of time into figuring out an accurate diagnosis. I highly recommend Dr. Houri to anyone looking for a rheumatologist.
- Rheumatology
- 32 years of experience
- English
- Creighton University School Of Med
- Creighton University School of Medicine
Dr. Houri has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Houri accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Houri has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Houri has seen patients for Arthritis, Osteoporosis and Polymyalgia Rheumatica (PMR), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Houri on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
24 patients have reviewed Dr. Houri. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Houri.
