Overview of Dr. John House, MD

Dr. John House, MD is an Urology Specialist in Chattanooga, TN. They specialize in Urology, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from EMORY UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with CHI Memorial Hospital Chattanooga, Parkridge Medical Center and Tennova Healthcare-cleveland.



Dr. House works at CHI Memorial Urology Specialists Holtzclaw in Chattanooga, TN. They frequently treat conditions like Urinary Tract Infection (UTI), Enlarged Prostate (BPH) and Blood in Urine (Hematuria) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

