Dr. John House, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. House is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. John House, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. John House, MD
Dr. John House, MD is an Urology Specialist in Chattanooga, TN. They specialize in Urology, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from EMORY UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with CHI Memorial Hospital Chattanooga, Parkridge Medical Center and Tennova Healthcare-cleveland.
Dr. House works at
Dr. House's Office Locations
-
1
CHI Memorial Urology Specialists Holtzclaw1300 Cleveland Ave, Chattanooga, TN 37404 DirectionsMonday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 4:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. House?
Outstanding physician and surgeon. Performed surgery on me twice and is skilled and candid with you about your treatment plan. He will call you direct and does not communicate via his staff, which is appreciated.
About Dr. John House, MD
- Urology
- 22 years of experience
- English
- Male
- 1538138805
Education & Certifications
- Emory University, Atlanta, GA
- Emory University, Atlanta, GA
- EMORY UNIVERSITY
Hospital Affiliations
- CHI Memorial Hospital Chattanooga
- Parkridge Medical Center
- Tennova Healthcare-cleveland
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. House has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. House using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. House has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. House works at
Dr. House has seen patients for Urinary Tract Infection (UTI), Enlarged Prostate (BPH) and Blood in Urine (Hematuria), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. House on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
23 patients have reviewed Dr. House. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. House.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. House, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. House appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.