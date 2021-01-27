Overview

Dr. John Houston, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Mobile, AL. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from ANGELES UNIVERSITY FOUNDATION / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Providence Hospital.



Dr. Houston works at FAMILY MEDICAL CLINIC in Mobile, AL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.