Dr. Houten has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. John Houten, MD
Overview of Dr. John Houten, MD
Dr. John Houten, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Greenlawn, NY. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from New York University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Maimonides Medical Center.
Dr. Houten works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Houten's Office Locations
-
1
Mount Sinai Doctors Long Island5 Cuba Hill Rd, Greenlawn, NY 11740 Directions (212) 241-8363Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturday8:00am - 12:00pm
-
2
Mount Sinai Doctors Forest Hills9901 Queens Blvd, Rego Park, NY 11374 Directions (212) 241-8363Monday9:00am - 4:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Maimonides Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital District Physician's Health Plan (CDPHP)
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareOregon
- CareSource
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Community Health Choice
- Connecticare
- EmblemHealth
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Fidelis Care
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Health Net
- Healthfirst
- HealthPlus
- HealthPlus Amerigroup
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Humana
- Husky Health
- inHealth
- INTotal Health
- Locals (any local)
- MagnaCare
- Medica
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- Midwest Health Plan
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- MVP Health Care
- Neighborhood Health Plan
- Oxford Health Plans
- Peach State Health Plan
- POMCO Group
- SelectHealth
- Simply Healthcare Plans
- Staywell (Wellcare)
- UnitedHealthCare
- Wellcare of Georgia
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Houten?
I saw Dr. Houten in 2018 after my failed c-spine surgery with another surgeon. Dr. Houten was warm, honest, kind and professional. He told me the prior surgeon did not fix my kyphosis in the neck and that he was disappointed in that surgeon, who was a prior student of his during residency, who should have done an artificial disc replacement on me but had instead done a spinal fusion. I was in my 40's then and very physically active. Dr. Houten even expressed in an email how happy he'd be for me to be his patient. I was all set to transfer my c-spine care to him, but the prior surgeon made a phonecall to Dr. Houten and the next thing I knew, Dr. Houten then became disgusted with me. To this day, I have no idea what was said, but I know the surgeon whose surgery failed on me must have disparaged me to Dr. Houten. Perhaps he told Dr. Houten I had Metroplus which is government funded insurance? Idk. But I had Metroplus Gold which I paid into as a NYC government employee.
About Dr. John Houten, MD
- Neurosurgery
- 28 years of experience
- English, Yiddish
- 1891899217
Education & Certifications
- New York University Med Center
- New York University Med Center
- New York University Med Center
- New York University School of Medicine
- Yeshiva University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Houten accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Houten has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Houten works at
Dr. Houten has seen patients for Myelopathy, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Houten on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Houten speaks Yiddish.
36 patients have reviewed Dr. Houten. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Houten.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Houten, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Houten appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.