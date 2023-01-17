Overview of Dr. John Houten, MD

Dr. John Houten, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Greenlawn, NY. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from New York University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Maimonides Medical Center.



Dr. Houten works at Spinal Neurosurgery of Brooklyn in Greenlawn, NY with other offices in Rego Park, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Myelopathy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.