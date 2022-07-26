Dr. John Der Hovanesian, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Der Hovanesian is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Offers telehealth
Dr. John Der Hovanesian, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Laguna Hills, CA.
Saddleback Memorial Medical Center23961 Calle de la Magdalena Ste 300, Laguna Hills, CA 92653 Directions (949) 951-2020
Alicia Surgery Center LLC25211 Paseo de Alicia Ste 100, Laguna Hills, CA 92653 Directions (949) 900-3480
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Cataract surgery was excellent. Opted for special lens so I can see far and near
- English, Armenian
- 1033175484
Dr. Der Hovanesian has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Der Hovanesian accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Der Hovanesian has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Der Hovanesian has seen patients for Dry Eyes and Pterygium, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Der Hovanesian on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Der Hovanesian speaks Armenian.
26 patients have reviewed Dr. Der Hovanesian. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Der Hovanesian.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Der Hovanesian, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Der Hovanesian appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.