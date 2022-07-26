See All Ophthalmologists in Laguna Hills, CA
Dr. John Der Hovanesian, MD

Ophthalmology
3.8 (26)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. John Der Hovanesian, MD

Dr. John Der Hovanesian, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Laguna Hills, CA. 

Dr. Der Hovanesian works at Harvard Eye Associates in Laguna Hills, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Dry Eyes and Pterygium along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Der Hovanesian's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Saddleback Memorial Medical Center
    23961 Calle de la Magdalena Ste 300, Laguna Hills, CA 92653 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (949) 951-2020
  2. 2
    Alicia Surgery Center LLC
    25211 Paseo de Alicia Ste 100, Laguna Hills, CA 92653 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (949) 900-3480

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Dry Eyes
Pterygium
Tear Duct Disorders
Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Dry Eyes
  View other providers who treat Dry Eyes
Pterygium
Tear Duct Disorders
Acute Endophthalmitis
Astigmatism
B-Scan Ultrasound
Cataract
  View other providers who treat Cataract
Cataract Removal Surgery
Chronic Endophthalmitis
Drusen
  View other providers who treat Drusen
Endophthalmitis
Eye Infections
Farnsworth Lantern Test
Floaters
  View other providers who treat Floaters
Glaucoma
  View other providers who treat Glaucoma
Iridocyclitis
Pterygium Surgery
Purulent Endophthalmitis
Senile Cataracts
Ultrasound, Eye
Uveitis and Iridocyclitis
Vision Screening
Age-Related Macular Degeneration
Corneal Diseases
Corneal Ulcer
Eye Test
  View other providers who treat Eye Test
Keratitis
Keratoconus
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 26 ratings
    Patient Ratings (26)
    5 Star
    (18)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (7)
    Jul 26, 2022
    Cataract surgery was excellent. Opted for special lens so I can see far and near
    Cataract surgery — Jul 26, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. John Der Hovanesian, MD
    About Dr. John Der Hovanesian, MD

    Specialties
    • Ophthalmology
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Armenian
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1033175484
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Board Certifications
    • Ophthalmology
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. John Der Hovanesian, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Der Hovanesian is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Der Hovanesian has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Der Hovanesian works at Harvard Eye Associates in Laguna Hills, CA. View the full address on Dr. Der Hovanesian’s profile.

    Dr. Der Hovanesian has seen patients for Dry Eyes and Pterygium, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Der Hovanesian on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    26 patients have reviewed Dr. Der Hovanesian. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Der Hovanesian.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Der Hovanesian, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Der Hovanesian appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

