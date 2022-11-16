See All Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinologists in Rockford, IL
Dr. John Hovis, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Dr. John Hovis, MD

Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
3.5 (11)
Call for new patient details
37 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. John Hovis, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Rockford, IL. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from Duke U, School of Medicine and is affiliated with Javon Bea Hospital - Rockton, OSF Saint Anthony Medical Center and SwedishAmerican Hospital.

Dr. Hovis works at Rockford Health Physicians in Rockford, IL with other offices in Winnebago, IL and Loves Park, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Hypothyroidism, Diabetes With Renal Manifestations and Graves' Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Locations

  1. 1
    Rockford Clinic
    2300 N Rockton Ave, Rockford, IL 61103 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (815) 971-2000
  2. 2
    Spiros K. Analitis M.d.p.c.
    2350 N Rockton Ave, Rockford, IL 61103 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (815) 971-2555
  3. 3
    Rockford Health Physicians
    102 Landmark Dr, Winnebago, IL 61088 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (815) 971-3200
  4. 4
    Mercyhealth Alpine
    7702 N Alpine Rd, Loves Park, IL 61111 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (815) 971-3300

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Javon Bea Hospital - Rockton
  • OSF Saint Anthony Medical Center
  • SwedishAmerican Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Hypothyroidism
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations
Graves' Disease
Hypothyroidism
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations
Graves' Disease

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations Chevron Icon
Graves' Disease Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Thyroid Diseases Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 1 Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Diabetic Ketoacidosis Chevron Icon
Hyperthyroidism Chevron Icon
Hypogonadism Chevron Icon
Hypoparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Testicular Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Thyroid Goiter Chevron Icon
ACTH (Cosyntropin) Stimulation Test Chevron Icon
Adrenal Gland Diseases Chevron Icon
Adrenal Insufficiency Chevron Icon
Calcium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Cholesterol Screening Chevron Icon
Dexamethasone Suppression Test Chevron Icon
Diabetes Counseling Chevron Icon
Diabetes Screening Chevron Icon
Diabetic Evaluation Chevron Icon
Dynamic Endocrine Function Test Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Female Infertility Chevron Icon
Goiter Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Goiter
Growth Hormone Deficiency Chevron Icon
Hashimoto's Disease Chevron Icon
Hypercalcemia Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hyperparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Hypopituitarism Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Obesity
Oral Glucose Tolerance Test Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Overweight Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease Chevron Icon
Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome Chevron Icon
Symptomatic Menopause Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cyst Chevron Icon
Thyroid Nodule Chevron Icon
Thyroid Nodule Evaluation Chevron Icon
Thyroid Scan Chevron Icon
Thyroid Screening Chevron Icon
Thyroiditis Chevron Icon
Thyrotoxicosis Factitia Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Thyroid Chevron Icon
VAP Lipid Testing Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
Water Deprivation Test Chevron Icon
Abnormal Thyroid Chevron Icon
Acromegaly and Gigantism Chevron Icon
Adrenal Incidentaloma Chevron Icon
Congenital Adrenal Hyperplasia (CAH) Chevron Icon
Congenital Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Conn's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Continuous Glucose Monitoring Chevron Icon
Diabetes Insipidus Chevron Icon
Diabetes Mellitus, Secondary Chevron Icon
Gestational Diabetes Chevron Icon
Hyperaldosteronism Chevron Icon
Hyperkalemia Chevron Icon
Hypoglycemia Chevron Icon
Hypokalemia Chevron Icon
Iodine Deficiency Chevron Icon
Lipedema Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lipedema
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Multiple Endocrine Neoplasia Chevron Icon
Proteinuria Chevron Icon
Subacute Thyroiditis Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • HAP Insurance
    • Humana

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 11 ratings
    Patient Ratings (11)
    5 Star
    (6)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Hovis?

    Nov 16, 2022
    Always on time. I never feel rushed. Asks lots of questions about how I am feeling. Have had hardly any problems with my Type 1 Diabetes. Feel the care I receive is the biggest part of why. I'm always asking about new tests, machines, drugs. Always willing to discuss options. Going to be sad to see him retire. Hate to find another Dr I can trust as well.
    — Nov 16, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. John Hovis, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. John Hovis, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Hovis to family and friends

    Dr. Hovis' Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Hovis

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. John Hovis, MD.

    About Dr. John Hovis, MD

    Specialties
    • Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 37 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1770693962
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • University of Iowa Hospitals & Clinics
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • University of Iowa Hospitals & Clinics
    Residency
    Medical Education
    • Duke U, School of Medicine
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Hovis has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Hovis has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Hovis has seen patients for Hypothyroidism, Diabetes With Renal Manifestations and Graves' Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hovis on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    11 patients have reviewed Dr. Hovis. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hovis.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hovis, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hovis appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. John Hovis, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.