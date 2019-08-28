Overview of Dr. John Howard, MD

Dr. John Howard, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Williamsburg, VA. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ROCHESTER / CANCER CENTER and is affiliated with Riverside Walter Reed Hospital, Sentara Norfolk General Hospital and Sentara Williamsburg Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Howard works at Sentara Williamsburg Regional Medical Center in Williamsburg, VA with other offices in Gloucester, VA. They frequently treat conditions like Allergic Rhinitis, Sinusitis and Ear Ache along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.