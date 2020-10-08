Overview of Dr. John Howe, MD

Dr. John Howe, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Harlingen, TX. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from UNIV OF MN MED SCH.



Dr. Howe works at Valley Laser Center in Harlingen, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Age-Related Macular Degeneration, Dry Eyes and Diabetic Macular Edema (DME) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.