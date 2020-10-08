Dr. John Howe, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Howe is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. John Howe, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Harlingen, TX. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from UNIV OF MN MED SCH.
Texas Coast Cardiovascular LLC597 W Sesame Dr Ste C, Harlingen, TX 78550 Directions (956) 425-3937
Platinum Surgery Center2220 Pease St, Harlingen, TX 78550 Directions (956) 389-6000
- Aetna
- American Enterprise Group
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Golden Rule
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Thrivent Financial
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Another amazing experience at Dr. Howe’s Office. Had a YAG laser procedure done and now I can see so clearly. Superb customer service and outcomes. Thank You!!
- Ophthalmology
- 41 years of experience
- English
- 1235237504
- So Ill U Sch Med
- Medical College of Wisconsin
- Wheaton Franciscan Healthcare - St Joseph
- UNIV OF MN MED SCH
- Ophthalmology
Dr. Howe has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Howe accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Howe has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Howe has seen patients for Age-Related Macular Degeneration, Dry Eyes and Diabetic Macular Edema (DME), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Howe on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
21 patients have reviewed Dr. Howe. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Howe.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Howe, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Howe appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.