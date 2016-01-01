Dr. John Howell, DDS is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Howell is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. John Howell, DDS
Overview
Dr. John Howell, DDS is a Dentistry Practitioner in Monroe, LA.
Dr. Howell works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Peach Tree Dental Monroe2204 Forsythe Ave, Monroe, LA 71201 Directions (318) 600-5016
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ameritas
- Coventry Health Care
- Delta Dental
- Dental Network of America
- Guardian
- MetLife
- Principal Financial Group
- United Concordia
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Howell?
About Dr. John Howell, DDS
- Dentistry
- English
- 1235330952
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Howell has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Howell accepts Aetna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Howell has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Howell works at
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Howell. The overall rating for this provider is 2.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Howell.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Howell, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Howell appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.