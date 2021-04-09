Dr. John Howell IV, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Howell IV is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. John Howell IV, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. John Howell IV, MD
Dr. John Howell IV, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Mobile, AL. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from MISSISSPPI MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Mobile Infirmary.
Dr. Howell IV works at
Dr. Howell IV's Office Locations
Imc Family Medical West5320 Highway 90 W, Mobile, AL 36619 Directions (251) 666-8232
Hospital Affiliations
- Mobile Infirmary
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Howell IV?
Dr Howell is very attentive and focused on patient care. He goes above and beyond to actively involve me in the plans for my care and overall health.
About Dr. John Howell IV, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 23 years of experience
- English
- 1871518225
Education & Certifications
- MISSISSPPI MEDICAL COLLEGE
- Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Howell IV has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Howell IV accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Howell IV has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Howell IV. The overall rating for this provider is 2.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Howell IV.
