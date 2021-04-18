Dr. John Howington, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Howington is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. John Howington, MD
Overview of Dr. John Howington, MD
Dr. John Howington, MD is a Cardiothoracic Surgery Specialist in Nashville, TN. They specialize in Cardiothoracic Surgery, has 34 years of experience, and is board certified in Thoracic Cardiovascular Surgery. They graduated from University of Tennessee Health Science Center - Memphis, TN|University Of Tennessee Health Science Center College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Ascension Saint Thomas Hospital West and Ascension Saint Thomas Hospital Midtown.
Dr. Howington's Office Locations
1
Ascension Saint Thomas Heart West4230 Harding Pike Ste 530, Nashville, TN 37205 Directions (615) 733-4181
2
Ascension Saint Thomas Heart Midtown301 21st Ave N Ste 101, Nashville, TN 37203 Directions (615) 747-2697
3
NorthShore Medical Group757 Park Ave W, Highland Park, IL 60035 Directions (847) 570-2868
4
Tennessee Oncology, P.L.L.C.-Clarksville776 Weatherly Dr, Clarksville, TN 37043 Directions (615) 733-4099
5
Tennessee Oncology, P.L.L.C.-Gallatin225 Big Station Camp Blvd Ste 201, Gallatin, TN 37066 Directions (615) 733-4098
Dr Howington did surgical removal of my lower lobe left lung October 9th 1997 in Little Rock Arkansas at UAMS. It was hoped that the lung contained primary lung cancer but it was in fact metastatic melanoma. We were frightened that I may not live more than a short time. He was skillful and very very kind. I want to get the message to him that I am, in fact, still living. 73 years old and very active. He might remember that the tumor was behind my heart and about the size of a golf ball. His skillful care gave me time to get into a clinical trial and after five years of that autoimmune therapy the melanoma has not come back. My name is Darrel Clare and I am so thankful for Dr Howington.
About Dr. John Howington, MD
- Cardiothoracic Surgery
- 34 years of experience
- English
- Male
- 1073581922
Education & Certifications
- Vanderbilt University|Vanderbilt University Hospital
- Truman Med Ctr-U Missouri|University of Missouri Kansas City|Vanderbilt University School Of Med
- University of Tennessee Health Science Center - Memphis, TN|University Of Tennessee Health Science Center College Of Medicine
- Thoracic Cardiovascular Surgery
Hospital Affiliations
- Ascension Saint Thomas Hospital West
- Ascension Saint Thomas Hospital Midtown
Dr. Howington has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Howington accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans.
Dr. Howington has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Howington has seen patients for Collapsed Lung (Pneumothorax), and more.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Howington. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3.
