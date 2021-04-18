See All Cardiothoracic Surgery in Nashville, TN
Dr. John Howington, MD

Cardiothoracic Surgery
4.3 (12)
Accepting new patients
34 years of experience
Overview of Dr. John Howington, MD

Dr. John Howington, MD is a Cardiothoracic Surgery Specialist in Nashville, TN. They specialize in Cardiothoracic Surgery, has 34 years of experience, and is board certified in Thoracic Cardiovascular Surgery. They graduated from University of Tennessee Health Science Center - Memphis, TN|University Of Tennessee Health Science Center College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Ascension Saint Thomas Hospital West and Ascension Saint Thomas Hospital Midtown.

Dr. Howington works at Ascension Saint Thomas Heart West in Nashville, TN with other offices in Highland Park, IL, Clarksville, TN and Gallatin, TN. They frequently treat conditions like Collapsed Lung (Pneumothorax) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Howington's Office Locations

    Ascension Saint Thomas Heart West
    4230 Harding Pike Ste 530, Nashville, TN 37205 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (615) 733-4181
    Ascension Saint Thomas Heart Midtown
    301 21st Ave N Ste 101, Nashville, TN 37203 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (615) 747-2697
    NorthShore Medical Group
    757 Park Ave W, Highland Park, IL 60035 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (847) 570-2868
    Tennessee Oncology, P.L.L.C.-Clarksville
    776 Weatherly Dr, Clarksville, TN 37043 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (615) 733-4099
    Tennessee Oncology, P.L.L.C.-Gallatin
    225 Big Station Camp Blvd Ste 201, Gallatin, TN 37066 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (615) 733-4098

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Collapsed Lung (Pneumothorax)
Pleural Effusion
Lung Cancer
Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Collapsed Lung (Pneumothorax) Chevron Icon
Pleural Effusion Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Esophageal Cancer Chevron Icon
Lung Neoplasms, Not Specified as Malignant Chevron Icon
Partial Lung Collapse Chevron Icon
Pleural Cancer Chevron Icon
Rib Fracture Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Thoracoscopic Excision of Lung With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Barrett's Esophagus Chevron Icon
Benign Tumor Chevron Icon
Boerhaave's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Bronchioalveolar Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Bronchogenic Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
Empyema Chevron Icon
Esophageal Diseases Chevron Icon
Esophageal Diverticulum Chevron Icon
Esophageal Fistula Chevron Icon
Excessive Sweating Chevron Icon
Interstitial Lung Disease Chevron Icon
Lung Abscess Chevron Icon
Marginal Zone Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Mediastinal Tumors Chevron Icon
Mediastinal Tumors, Malignant Chevron Icon
Mediastinal Tumors, Not Specified as Malignant Chevron Icon
Neuroendocrine Tumors Chevron Icon
Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Pericardial Disease Chevron Icon
Pleura Cancer Chevron Icon
Pleural Neoplasm Chevron Icon
Pleural Neoplasm, Not Specified as Malignant Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Disease Chevron Icon
Respiratory System Cancer Chevron Icon
Small Cell Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Thoracic Cancer Chevron Icon
Thymomas Chevron Icon
Thymus Cancer Chevron Icon
    Insurance Accepted

    Ratings & Reviews

    4.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 12 ratings
    Patient Ratings (12)
    5 Star
    (10)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Apr 18, 2021
    Dr Howington did surgical removal of my lower lobe left lung October 9th 1997 in Little Rock Arkansas at UAMS. It was hoped that the lung contained primary lung cancer but it was in fact metastatic melanoma. We were frightened that I may not live more than a short time. He was skillful and very very kind. I want to get the message to him that I am, in fact, still living. 73 years old and very active. He might remember that the tumor was behind my heart and about the size of a golf ball. His skillful care gave me time to get into a clinical trial and after five years of that autoimmune therapy the melanoma has not come back. My name is Darrel Clare and I am so thankful for Dr Howington.
    About Dr. John Howington, MD

    • Cardiothoracic Surgery
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Vanderbilt University|Vanderbilt University Hospital
    Residency
    • Truman Med Ctr-U Missouri|University of Missouri Kansas City|Vanderbilt University School Of Med
    Medical Education
    • University of Tennessee Health Science Center - Memphis, TN|University Of Tennessee Health Science Center College Of Medicine
    Board Certifications
    • Thoracic Cardiovascular Surgery
    Hospital Affiliations

    • Ascension Saint Thomas Hospital West
    • Ascension Saint Thomas Hospital Midtown

