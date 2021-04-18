Overview of Dr. John Howington, MD

Dr. John Howington, MD is a Cardiothoracic Surgery Specialist in Nashville, TN. They specialize in Cardiothoracic Surgery, has 34 years of experience, and is board certified in Thoracic Cardiovascular Surgery. They graduated from University of Tennessee Health Science Center - Memphis, TN|University Of Tennessee Health Science Center College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Ascension Saint Thomas Hospital West and Ascension Saint Thomas Hospital Midtown.



Dr. Howington works at Ascension Saint Thomas Heart West in Nashville, TN with other offices in Highland Park, IL, Clarksville, TN and Gallatin, TN. They frequently treat conditions like Collapsed Lung (Pneumothorax) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.