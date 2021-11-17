Overview of Dr. John Howlett, MD

Dr. John Howlett, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Renton, WA. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from Univ Of Ca and is affiliated with Valley Medical Center.



Dr. Howlett works at Proliance Orthopedic Associates in Renton, WA. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis of Hands, Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist and Carpal Tunnel Syndrome along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.